© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This is a critical moment.
The House voted Thursday to take back approved federal funding for public media, and the rescission now moves to the Senate, where only 50 votes are needed to make these cuts a reality.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media right now

Supreme Court issues decision on home raids and Americans with Disabilities Act

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 12, 2025 at 9:02 AM PDT

On Thursday, the Supreme Court released decisions in numerous cases, including one about the Americans with Disabilities Act and another on what have become known as “wrong house raids,” when law enforcement targets the incorrect home.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and the law as a senior writer for Slate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom