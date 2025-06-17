© 2025 KUNR
Surveying the shifting Middle East as conflict between Israel and Iran deepens

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2025 at 8:37 AM PDT

Iran and Israel launched fresh strikes as they entered a fifth day of conflict. Israel claims that it killed another senior Iranian military official in bombings. When pressed by reporters about the accelerating conflict, President Trump said that he was working on, “An end. A real end, not ceasefire. An end.”

We discuss what might happen next with Vali Nasr, Johns Hopkins professor of Middle East studies and international affairs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

