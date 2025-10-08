What are your holiday shopping plans? NPR wants to hear from you.

© 2025 KUNR
By Alina Selyukh
October 8, 2025
The season of gift giving, Black Friday deals and holiday travel is almost upon us. In this time of new tariffs, a rising cost of living and a slowing job market, NPR wants to know how you plan to tackle your holiday spending.

Is this the year of belt-tightening, financial tradeoffs or splurges?

Please answer the questions below. An NPR reporter may contact you for an interview.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

