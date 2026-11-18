Updated November 18, 2026 at 10:03 AM PST

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been nominated by House Democrats to serve as Speaker of the House when the party retakes the majority in the new year.

Wednesday's vote by House Democrats kickstarts the formal selection process for Speaker, which will take place at the start of the new Congress on January 3 with a vote on the floor of the House. If successful, as is widely expected, Jeffries will make history as the first Black lawmaker to serve in the job.

"Our message to the American people who are struggling in this failed economy is a simple one. We hear you, we see you, we feel you, and House Democrats are committed to making life better for you," Jeffries said after the vote.

Jeffries centered his remarks on cost of living issues, saying Democrats would fight to lower the cost of groceries, gas, housing and health care. And in the face of what he described as "unprecedented corruption," Jeffries said Democrats would work to hold officials accountable.

"Not for partisan reasons but for patriotic ones, because the American people deserve better," he said.

The New York Democrat ran uncontested, winning a closed-door vote by a tally of 251 to 11. His victory comes just over a week after House Republicans selected Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to be the conference's minority leader; in the Senate, Republicans tapped South Dakota's John Thune for a second term as party leader.

Jeffries, who's led House Democrats since 2023, will need just a simple majority of member votes in a Congress where Democrats are poised to control at least 257 seats, with several remaining races still to be decided.

It's a vastly different reality from what awaited House Republicans four years ago when they regained the House majority. Facing extremely narrow margins, GOP leaders struggled to unite the conference around a speaker and were forced to negotiate with a handful of far-right party holdouts in order to reach consensus. After multiple candidates failed to secure a majority, the party ultimately coalesced around the now outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

While Jeffries will still have to navigate intraparty divides, the size of Democrats' majority affords him room to weather some dissent.

He's faced resistance from some within the party's left-most flank, who argue Democrats should prioritize advancing a more progressive agenda next year, lobbying for votes on Medicare for All and legislation that would stop the transfer of offensive weapons to Israel.

Among those who voted against Jeffries were a number of newly-elected members — some who won with the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America. In a statement after the vote, they said they have engaged in "good-faith conversations" with Jeffries to secure commitments on their policy priorities.

"While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership. Those conversations are ongoing. As such, our vote in caucus today was no."

Among those who signed the statement were members-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, both from New York; New Jersey's Adam Hamawy; Frederick Haynes of Texas; Colorado's Melat Kiros; Donavan McKinney of Michigan and Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania.

After the vote, Jeffries told reporters "the results of today's election speak for themselves."

"We're going to work hard throughout every corner of the caucus to deliver for the American people. Our job is to fight MAGA extremism — not each other — to fight MAGA extremism and to get big things done for the American people."

Given that Democrats will hold double digit margins in the chamber — an edge propelled by the success of more moderate candidates in districts President Trump carried in 2024 — it's unclear how much leverage the left wing of the party will have in the speaker's vote.

Divides inside the party may prove more pronounced in the Senate, where some Democrats are more publicly questioning whether current Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York is best suited to deliver on voter demands for change.

Schumer faces a challenge from Maryland's Chris Van Hollen, who announced his candidacy last week and is pitching himself as an alternative to the status quo, echoing much of the progressive populist messaging that several successful Senate candidates ran on this cycle. Like Schumer, Van Hollen has also served in Congress for decades.

Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate for nearly a decade, contends that he still has the needed votes to be elected majority leader. However, Van Hollen's challenge comes as a handful of current and incoming members have declined to back Schumer for the job.

Both sides still have time to shore up votes, with leadership elections set for early December.

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