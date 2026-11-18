Recent outages affecting Microsoft Outlook, the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines, and JP Morgan Chase have happened around the same time. There is no evidence that the outages are connected or coordinated or the result of cyberattacks, but many people are still wondering what is going on.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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