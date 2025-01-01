Fil Corbitt is a radio journalist and audio artist based in the Sierra Nevada outside Reno. They produce a podcast and radio show called The Wind, a sound-rich program with a focus on sound, music, environment and culture. In addition to the full-length show, Fil produces a short-form weekly program for home station KUNR called Postcards from The Wind. Fil’s radio work has been featured on NPR, CBC, PRX Remix, Snap Judgement, 99% Invisible, and The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, among others.