If you’re an avid listener of KUNR Public Radio, you’ve likely heard his joyful and personable voice on the air. Manuel Mederos joined KUNR in July 2021 as the station’s first Latino on-air host.

He brings more than 25 years of experience as a professional radio and TV personality. His love for radio began as a 15-year-old high school student, when he hosted his own talk radio show called Hola, Nueva Ola on a Reno-based Spanish station. He also credits NPR’s All Things Considered for helping him learn English as an 11-year-old when he moved to Reno from México.

Mederos infuses his language and culture into his work on-air, and hopes that by doing so, he is creating spaces for others to feel included as well as inspired to share their own stories.

Mederos also works as a passionate advocate for immigrants and refugees in his role as the language access specialist at the Northern Nevada International Center, where he has worked since September 2015. He also produces and hosts a podcast show for the organization called DiploChatz.

In his spare time, Mederos can be found performing throughout the region as a tenor or working on voice-over projects as a voice actor. When he’s not using his voice, you can find him on one of the many beautiful nature trails this area has to offer.