Originally from Omaha Nebraska, Scot Marshall has lived in Reno since 1985. Played with the Omaha Symphony, The Fargo Moorhead Symphony and The Reno Philharmonic. He has worked as a professional musician bassist/vocalist since the age of 15. He has done master classes with, among others, Gary Karr and Kurt Elling and studied jazz bass with the legendary Rufus Reid. His band “Brass Knuckles” has featured the highest level of talent in northern Nevada for the past 20 years.

Scot’s ensemble has also performed twice in Reno for the Governor’s Inaugural Ball. Scot has also been active bringing quality music to Washoe county schools for over 20 years with history of American Jazz presentations for kids with “Brass Knuckles” (“Swing Dogs”) and a musical storytelling group that combines music with the spoken word (“In-Tune Tales”) for Washoe County schools and libraries. These groups have worked extensively with Pioneer Youth Programs and all the Washoe County Libraries.

He is on the board of directors of the Reno Jazz Orchestra and is the president of “For the Love of Jazz”. Scot has also worked in the broadcast industry in Reno for the past 20+ years and does voice-overs for radio and TV. He co-hosts a weekly jazz radio program, “Saturday Night Jazz” on KNCJ with Graham Marshall and Dallas Smith. He is an advocate for music in schools and especially jazz education.

Scot is also active as a professional musician and still plays many venues in our area. He also enjoys playing with his son, Graham who is an accomplished jazz violinist.