© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
Tom Strekal is sitting in a KUNR studio. He is looking toward the camera while smiling.

Tom Strekal

Weekend Host

Tom joined KUNR Public Radio in 2008 as a Saturday morning host and part-time weekday host. Tom is a biologist by training, bureaucrat by default, and performer by choice. He has appeared onstage with a number of theater companies in Western Nevada over the past 23 years and occasionally stage-manages and emcees. He has also served as President of Proscenium Players, Inc. in Carson City and President of Capital Community Concert Association. He serves as an emissary from the North Pole and has been seen on the Polar Express Train on a number of occasions. He has been a dedicated listener and supporter of KUNR-FM since he moved to Nevada in 1982.