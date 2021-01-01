Tom Strekal

Tom joined KUNR Public Radio in 2008 as a Saturday morning host and part-time weekday host. Tom is a biologist by training, bureaucrat by default, and performer by choice. He has appeared onstage with a number of theater companies in Western Nevada over the past 23 years and occasionally stage-manages and emcees. He has also served as President of Proscenium Players, Inc. in Carson City and President of Capital Community Concert Association. He serves as an emissary from the North Pole and has been seen on the Polar Express Train on a number of occasions. He has been a dedicated listener and supporter of KUNR-FM since he moved to Nevada in 1982.

