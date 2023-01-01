KUNR Pints & Purple Politics: Nevada Secretary of State & Treasurer Roundtable

KUNR Public Radio invites community members to a discussion with Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar and Treasurer Zach Conine about the 2023 legislative session and what comes next. The conversation will be moderated by Lucia Starbuck , KUNR’s democracy reporter and the host of Purple Politics Nevada .

This free event will be held Wednesday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Reno Little Theater (147 E. Pueblo St. Reno, NV 89502). The conversation will officially kick off at 6:30 p.m.

RSVP is required by Wednesday, June 14, at noon on Eventbrite to reserve your spot. All ages are welcome.

If you would like to submit a question to KUNR for our guests ahead of the event, please complete the short Google Form below. While we review each question, we may not be able to address each one during the event; however, questions will also be considered as we plan future events. We invite you to share your email address below so we can also update you about future event dates and programming.

Visit KUNR’s Eventbrite to register and get more event details.

If you would prefer to fill out this question submission form in a separate window, click here .