The Nevada legislative session is almost over. What will make it through?

Red light cameras are dead. The tax credit for Hollywood film studios is reportedly hanging by a thread. What about school funding? Mental health funding?

And after Friday's shooting in a Las Vegas Athletic Club, are state lawmakers offering any legislation on gun control?

With two weeks left in the legislative session, we're checking in to see what lawmakers are up to in Carson City. What's alive? What's dead? And what will make it to the governor's desk?

Guests: Lucia Starbuck, politics reporter, KUNR Public Radio; Tabitha Mueller, capitol bureau chief, The Nevada Independent

