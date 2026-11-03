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2026 Election: Live Special Coverage 🗳️
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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.

2026 Nevada General Election: View the latest results

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff,
NPR Staff
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:59 PM PST
Updated November 3, 2026 at 6:59 PM PST
Illustration of the shape of Nevada.
NPR

Nevada’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Polling locations close at 7 p.m. PT.

🗳️ Vote in person: Polling locations will remain open until the last voter who lined up before 7 p.m. has cast their ballot.

✉️ Mail ballots: For prompt processing, the Nevada Secretary of State’s office is encouraging voters to drop off their mail ballots at any official dropbox until the close of polls on Election Day.

Explore the latest election results for key state races below, as reported by The Associated Press. ⬇️

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Politics and Policy