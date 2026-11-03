2026 Nevada General Election: View the latest results

Nevada’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Polling locations close at 7 p.m. PT.

🗳️ Vote in person: Polling locations will remain open until the last voter who lined up before 7 p.m. has cast their ballot.

✉️ Mail ballots: For prompt processing, the Nevada Secretary of State’s office is encouraging voters to drop off their mail ballots at any official dropbox until the close of polls on Election Day.

Explore the latest election results for key state races below, as reported by The Associated Press. ⬇️