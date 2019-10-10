Cheney, Romney Among Republicans Slamming Trump Over Syria Situation

As Turkey launched attacks in Syria on Wednesday, cracks emerged in Republican support for the Trump administration, even from reliable Trump supporters in the Mountain West.



The attacks follow President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the war-torn country.

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney called the move a “catastrophic mistake.”

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney said it will exacerbate an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria and betray our Kurdish allies.

Romney’s concerns were echoed by other Republicans across the region, including Cory Gardner in Colorado and Steve Daines in Montana.

Meanwhile, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a long-time advocate of withdrawing troops from Syria, took to Twitter to thank the president, writing, “Undeclared wars are as unconstitutional as they are inadvisable.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUER in Salt Lake City, KUNR in Nevada and KRCC and KUNC in Colorado.

