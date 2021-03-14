 Katie Porter Pans Oil And Gas Industry's 'Sweetheart Deals' In New Oversight Role | KUNR
Related Program: 
Mountain West News Bureau

Katie Porter Pans Oil And Gas Industry's 'Sweetheart Deals' In New Oversight Role

By 30 minutes ago
  • A screenshot from a virtual House Natural Resources subcommittee hearing on Tuesday.
    A screenshot from a virtual House Natural Resources subcommittee hearing on Tuesday.
    Screenshot by Mountain West News Bureau
Originally published on March 12, 2021 10:21 am

A Democratic firebrand in Congress has a new role overseeing the oil and gas industry.

California Rep. Katie Porter is known for her hard-hitting style. In her first two years in Congress, she grilled bank executives as a member of the powerful House Financial Services Committee. Now, as chair of the Natural Resources Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, she's doing the same to oil executives. 

At a hearing about drilling reforms on Tuesday, Porter chastised Mark Murphy, who runs a small oil and gas company that drills on federal lands in New Mexico. Murphy falsely said that the fossil fuel industry doesn't get special tax breaks. But they actually do, and Porter cut him off mid-sentence

"Please don't patronize me by telling me that the oil and gas industry doesn't have special tax provisions," Porter said. "If you would like that to be the rule, I'm happy to have Congress deliver."

She said earlier in the hearing: "The sweetheart deals obtained by fossil fuel lobbyists need to be blown up and it's to the benefit of all taxpayers to do so." 

Porter spoke in support of a slew of new bills that would reform drilling on public lands, including her "Ending Taxpayer Welfare for Oil and Gas Companies Act," which would raise royalty rates on oil and gas companies for the first time in a century.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags: 
oil and gas

Related Content

In Haaland, Republicans See A Threat To Fossil Fuels. Tribes See An Opportunity To Diversify

By Mar 12, 2021

 
Deb Haaland's road to lead the Department of the Interior has been rocky, with some members of Congress using her confirmation process to air grievances with President Joe Biden's climate change agenda.
 

On Tuesday, Montana Sen. Steve Daines and Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, both Republicans, placed a procedural hold on her nomination, citing concerns about her positions on oil and gas development.

 

Biden May Hike Royalties On Private Companies Drilling Public Lands

By Feb 6, 2021

The Biden administration is considering an increase in royalty rates on oil, gas and coal development on public lands for the first time in more than a century.

 


Colorado Adopts Pioneering Oil And Gas Emissions Rules

By Sep 28, 2020

Colorado regulators are now requiring oil and gas operators to monitor fracking emissions earlier and more often, and provide that data to local governments. Both industry officials and regulators supported the move. But concerns persist, like the fact that the rules allow oil and gas operators to choose how to monitor their own emissions. Regardless, environmental groups see Colorado as a leader in emission monitoring in the region and hope other states follow suit.