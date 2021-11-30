-
The U.S. Energy and Employment Jobs report came out Tuesday, showing an overall decline in energy jobs around the nation.
Oil production is ramping up on federal public lands despite President Biden’s promise to end new drilling. Approvals for new projects are on pace to hit their highest levels since the Bush administration. Environmentalists are objecting to the approvals saying it exacerbates climate change.
Representatives praised budget increases to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and efforts to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. But some wanted more funding for water infrastructure and others questioned Biden's plans on mining and fossil fuel production.
A Democratic firebrand in Congress has a new role overseeing the oil and gas industry. California Rep. Katie Porter is known for her hard-hitting style....
Deb Haaland's road to lead the Department of the Interior has been rocky, with some members of Congress using her confirmation process to air grievances...
There’s high drama in the oil world right now. Last year, we saw prices go negative as a glut took over the world. Annual production fell by record...
The Senate confirmation hearing for Deb Haaland, nominated to lead the Interior Department, began Tuesday. If confirmed, she'll be the nation's first...
The Biden administration is considering an increase in royalty rates on oil, gas and coal development on public lands for the first time in more than a...