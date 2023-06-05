© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programming update: Tune in to 1A from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays, effective June 5.
Energy and Environment
“Mountain West News Bureau” header on top of a blurred image of a mountain range.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Interior bans drilling around New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon to protect sacred, historic sites

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT
A landscape view of a Native American site in the high desert mesas of northwest New Mexico.
Jasperdo
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwest New Mexico is a Native American site where many tribes in the Southwest trace back their ancestry.

The Biden administration has ordered a 20-year ban on new oil and gas development around Chaco Canyon in northwest New Mexico, a landscape considered sacred to many tribes.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced on June 2 that her agency is withdrawing public lands within 10 miles of Chaco Culture National Historical Park from new leasing and mining. The move protects more than 490 square miles around the park from development.

“I value and appreciate the many tribal leaders, elected officials, and stakeholders who have persisted in their work to conserve this special area,” Haaland said in a statement.

For years, tribal leaders, environmentalists and New Mexico’s congressional delegation have pushed for more protections in the greater Chaco region, where many tribes in the Southwest trace back their ancestry.

Yet more than 90% of the surrounding lands have already been leased for oil and gas drilling, said Ellen Montgomery, public lands campaign director with the advocacy group Environment New Mexico.

“We need more nature, we need more history, we need to protect the places that we haven’t destroyed,” Montgomery said. “And I firmly believe that this area is worth much more than whatever minerals may be underneath it.”

Haaland’s order will result in a few dozen wells not being drilled, according to an assessment by the Interior Department in late 2022. The order doesn’t affect existing leases or drilling on private property within the 10-mile radius of Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Notably, New Mexico is one of the nation’s top producers of oil and gas. In 2022, the state accounted for more than 13% of the oil and almost 6% of the natural gas produced in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

It’s unclear whether the oil and gas industry will try to challenge the new protections handed down by the Biden administration.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The photo included above is licensed under Flickr Creative Commons.

Tags
Energy and Environment oil and gas leasingoil and gasNative American Culturetribal landsdepartment of interiorDeb Haaland
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel
Related Content