department of interior

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland faced lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday as she advocated for an $18 billion budget increase for her department next year. The money would go towards advancing renewable energy projects, expanding wildland fire programs and boosting public safety on reservations.
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of June 3, 2021.Nearly Half Of Residents 12 And Older In Carson City And Washoe County Are Fully…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Apr. 6, 2021.Nevada Farmers And Conservationists Balk At 'Water Banking'By The Associated…
Jazmine Wildcat is a star student in Riverton, Wyoming. Not the type to skip class. But on Tuesday morning, a piece of history was unfolding that the 17...
The Senate confirmation hearing for Deb Haaland, nominated to lead the Interior Department, began Tuesday. If confirmed, she'll be the nation's first...
The president’s controversial nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management is facing renewed pushback from Western lawmakers.