tribal lands

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered a temporary suspension of new leasing and permitting for oil and gas development on public lands. But the...
Tribes in the Mountain West reached resolutions in two long standing environmental disputes this week. The victories for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and...
With just a few days ahead of the 2020 general election, young Native Americans in Nevada took the time to speak with Patricia Ackerman, Nevada…
Lately I've been spending my Wednesday mornings in Riverton City Park. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, it's safer to interview people outdoors, and I...
The Eastern Shoshone in Wyoming is considering legalizing medical marijuana and hemp production.