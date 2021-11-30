-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.Justice Department awards $1.2 million for Nevada police trainingBy Noah…
-
Thursday marks Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a day meant to acknowledge the enduring impacts that residential schools had on Indigenous people.
-
KUNR Today: Nevada Welcoming 150 Afghan Refugees, Scientists Studying Effects Of Smoke On Lake TahoeHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Nevada Soon To Be Home To 150 Afghan RefugeesBy KUNR Staff150 Afghan refugees…
-
KUNR Today: Wildfires Are Top Of Mind At Tahoe Summit, WCSO Warns Burners Of Harsh Desert ConditionsHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.KUNR is providing updates on the Dixie Fire as they relate to Susanville and…
-
KUNR Today: COVID-19 Exposure In Washoe County School, Haaland Named Keynote Speaker At Tahoe SummitHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.Nevada’s Latest COVID-19 Surge Mirrors Rise To November PeakBy The Associated…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, July 28, 2021.Indoor Mask Mandates Return Under CDC’s Latest RecommendationsBy Paul…
-
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland faced lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday as she advocated for an $18 billion budget increase for her department next year. The money would go towards advancing renewable energy projects, expanding wildland fire programs and boosting public safety on reservations.
-
Representatives praised budget increases to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and efforts to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. But some wanted more funding for water infrastructure and others questioned Biden's plans on mining and fossil fuel production.
-
KUNR Today: Interior Sec. Addresses Indian Boarding School History, Regional Unemployment Rates VaryHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, June 22, 2021.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Addresses The Troubled History Of Boarding…
-
The Biden administration will restore the White House Council on Native American Affairs, an interagency initiative that coordinates federal services...