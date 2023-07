Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

American Routes is a weekly two-hour public radio program produced in New Orleans, presenting a broad range of American music — blues and jazz, gospel and soul, old-time country and rockabilly, Cajun and zydeco, Tejano and Latin, roots rock and pop, avant-garde and classical.

The show explores the shared musical and cultural threads in these American styles and genres of music and how they are distinguished.