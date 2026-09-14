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KUNR Arts on the Airwaves radio show logo. Explore Northern Nevada’s Art Scene with host Chris Morrison.
Arts on the Airwaves

Extended Interview with Terri Farley

By Chris Morrison
Published September 14, 2026 at 8:43 AM PDT
Cover of Horse Girl and author Terri Farley

Listen to an extended interview with Terri Farley.

Terri Farley is the author of the new book Horse Girl, How Velma Bronn Johnston Became Wild Horse Annie and Outsmarted the Mustang Killers of the West, published by University of Nevada Press.

Farley is also the author of the Phantom Stallion adventure series and Wild at Heart: Mustangs and the Young People Fighting to Save Them. She was inducted into the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame in 2017.

The interview was recorded September 10, 2026.

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.

Arts on the Airwaves
Chris Morrison
Chris Morrison is Content Coordinator and Producer at KNCJ public radio, where he is the host of “KNCJ Wednesday Evening Classics” and “Horizons.”
See stories by Chris Morrison