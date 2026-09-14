Extended Interview with Terri Farley

Terri Farley is the author of the new book Horse Girl, How Velma Bronn Johnston Became Wild Horse Annie and Outsmarted the Mustang Killers of the West, published by University of Nevada Press.

Farley is also the author of the Phantom Stallion adventure series and Wild at Heart: Mustangs and the Young People Fighting to Save Them. She was inducted into the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame in 2017.

The interview was recorded September 10, 2026.

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