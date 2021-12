Monday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.; Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.; Wednesday and Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.; Saturday from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.; Sunday from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Classical Music 24 is a nationally syndicated classical music service dedicated to live classical music programming. It's produced by American Public Media and distributed by Public Radio International.

Please note, all times on the Classical 24 playlist are Central Standard Time (subtract 2 hours for local/Pacific time).