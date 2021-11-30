-
The protest of current NFL and former University of Nevada Wolf Pack football player, Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem to bring attention to…
-
NBA superstar LeBron James recently made a public statement asking colleges and universities to stop trying to recruit his 10-year-old son. He says his…
-
The Nevada Wolf Pack could have a new men's basketball coach in place by next Thursday. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss reports.The Board of Regents…
-
UNR has several successful sports programs even though many of them lack proper training facilities. This is the final part of KUNR's in-depth look at…
-
Part two of our series on UNR's sports programs and facilities and how they impact each other. Reno Public Radio's Esther Ciammachilli toured the campus…
-
Last week, the University of Alabama, Birmingham (UAB) shutdown its football program due to funding issues. This has sparked concern amongst smaller…
-
Next year, Mackay Stadium on the University of Nevada, Reno campus will undergo renovations costing more than $11 million. Reno Public Radio's Esther…
-
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) holds all Division I schools accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through…
-
University of Nevada, Reno Director of Athletics, Doug Knuth, talks about Nevada's homecoming, the game against conference rival Boise State and what a…
-
In this segment from Beyond the Headlines, Reno Public Radio's Esther Ciammachilli talks with Doug Knuth, Director of Athletics at the University of…