The federal Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, but for years before that, activists across the country were campaigning for equal rights in their own…
Protestors took to the streets of Reno on Friday to express frustration, sadness and disbelief over recent police shootings that have shocked the country.…
The head of a northern Nevada civil rights group says the incoming state Legislature should legalize marijuana for recreational use instead of leaving the…
The recent police shooting death of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, has sparked demonstrations nationwide. In light of…