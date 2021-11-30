-
Gov. Brian Sandoval is being vetted as potential Supreme Court nominee to fill the vacancy left by late justice Antonin Scalia.The Washington Post reports…
Gov. Brian Sandoval says he and the U.S. Interior Secretary have resolved some significant issues that have lingered since the sage grouse was spared from…
This week our news team is taking an in depth look at the state's new Education Savings Account program in a five-part series called Nevada's Gamble on…
The 2015 legislative session is only in its first weeks, but already some political observers in Nevada say the prognosis is not good. Republicans…
In his State of the State address, Republican Governor Brian Sandoval promised bold action for Nevada’s struggling education system and outdated tax…