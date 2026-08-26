Canada strikes back in a trade war with the U.S.
Canada will tariff nearly $20 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to U.S. tariffs. All this trade uncertainty makes it tough for businesses on both sides of the border.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Canada will tariff nearly $20 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to U.S. tariffs. All this trade uncertainty makes it tough for businesses on both sides of the border.
Copyright 2026 NPR