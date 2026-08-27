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Jury begins to deliberate after closing statements in Lindsay Clancy trial

WBUR | By Deborah Becker
Published August 27, 2026 at 1:11 PM PDT

The prosecution and defense gave closing statements in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the mom accused of killing her three small children.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
U.S. Headlines
Deborah Becker