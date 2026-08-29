More school districts are shrinking. New research asks whether closures work
School districts across the country are closing campuses as enrollment falls. New research says the financial savings may be smaller than expected.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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School districts across the country are closing campuses as enrollment falls. New research says the financial savings may be smaller than expected.
Copyright 2026 NPR