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More school districts are shrinking. New research asks whether closures work

NPR | By Conor Morris
Published August 29, 2026 at 2:14 PM PDT

School districts across the country are closing campuses as enrollment falls. New research says the financial savings may be smaller than expected.

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Conor Morris