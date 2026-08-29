What to know about FAA moves to fire two controllers after deadly LaGuardia crash
The FAA's response to a deadly crash is opening a larger debate about staffing, safety and a workplace practice controllers call the "early shove."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The FAA's response to a deadly crash is opening a larger debate about staffing, safety and a workplace practice controllers call the "early shove."
Copyright 2026 NPR