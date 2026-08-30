The Nancy Grace Roman Telescope begins its journey into deep space
NASA launched a telescope named after Nancy Grace Roman, the pioneering astronomer whose work helped make Hubble and generations of space telescopes possible.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NASA launched a telescope named after Nancy Grace Roman, the pioneering astronomer whose work helped make Hubble and generations of space telescopes possible.
Copyright 2026 NPR