© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KUNR is working to get its 91.7 FM signal back on the air. As always, you can tune in on KUNR.org, through the KUNR mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to “Play KUNR.”

The Clancy jury continues to deliberate

WBUR | By Deborah Becker
Published September 1, 2026 at 2:34 PM PDT

The jury in the trial of Lindsay Clancy, the mother charged with murdering her three children, said it's not yet come to an unanimous decision. The judge has urged them to keep trying.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
U.S. Headlines
Deborah Becker