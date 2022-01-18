© 2022 KUNR
Boris Johnson faces scrutiny for attending social gatherings that broke COVID rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increasingly harsh criticism from members of his own party following a series of scandals in which he and his associates ignored COVID-19 protocols.

Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
