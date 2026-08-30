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The Trump administration claims America will soon get a majority of its oil from Venezuela with new deal

NPR | By Julia Simon
Published August 30, 2026 at 5:02 AM PDT

There are many reasons to be skeptical of the Trump administration's announcement that the U.S. will develop Venezuelan oil.

Copyright 2026 NPR
World Headlines
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions Correspondent on NPR's Climate Desk.