The Trump administration claims America will soon get a majority of its oil from Venezuela with new deal
There are many reasons to be skeptical of the Trump administration's announcement that the U.S. will develop Venezuelan oil.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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There are many reasons to be skeptical of the Trump administration's announcement that the U.S. will develop Venezuelan oil.
Copyright 2026 NPR