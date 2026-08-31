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U.N. worker shares what aid is needed as Nepal recovers from devastating flood

NPR | By A Martínez
Published August 31, 2026 at 1:48 AM PDT

NPR's A Martínez asks the United Nations' resident coordinator in Nepal, Lila Pieters Yahia, what more is needed to aid flood victims there.

Copyright 2026 NPR
World Headlines
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by A Martínez