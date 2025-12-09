Pinocchio’s Bar & Grill serves Reno with food and generosity

Pinocchio’s Bar & Grill has been a staple in the Reno community since 1997 when the restaurant first opened. They have also served the community in other ways.

The restaurant started Moms on the Run in 1999.They raise funds to support Nevada women diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It's an organization my parents founded 25 years ago, and it's called Pinocchio's Moms on the Run. The Pinocchio family sucks up a lot of the administrative costs with putting on all of our events. That way, almost all of the money that we raise goes to the people that it needs to go to,” manager Jillian Pinocchio said.

Anthony Angelopoulos / KUNR Public Radio Restaurant manager Jillian Pinocchio stands in front of the Moms on the Run poster.

The Pinocchio family is involved with much more than just Moms on the Run. They also cater the Reno Rodeo, where they are the main food vendor. They do the same for smaller events, such as Reno High School’s Freshman Day.

Her family finds that being a part of a community is very important and that it doesn’t matter how much you give, it’s about doing what you can.

“I think it's really important to do your part to be involved in the community… if it's something small, like, attending an event, or if it's something big, like starting an organization, whatever you're capable of, I think being a part of this community, you should do your part to give back to it,” she said.

Anthony Angelopoulos is a senior at Reno High School and a participant in KUNR’s Youth Media program, a special partnership with the Washoe County School District to train the next generation of journalists.