Meet our KUNR Youth Media students for fall 2026

Quincy Moore

She is a senior at TMCC High School. She enjoys reading, art, and watching movies. She chose to enroll in the KUNR Youth Media program because of her interest in journalism and career exploration. After graduation, she plans on going to the university and majoring in English.

Charles Flowers

He attends Reno High School as a 12th grader. He enjoys tennis, cooking, skiing, and golfing. He wants to gain communication and research skills from the internship. He wants to attend college and live out his twenties stress free.

Isabella Ceragioli

She is a junior at Galena High School who enjoys shopping, dancing and all things artsy. After high school, Izzy plans to major in journalism at Columbia University in New York. She chose to enroll in the KUNR Youth Media program to help acquaint herself with the world of media and journalism.

Tierney Hicks

She is a student at North Valleys High School.