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KUNR Youth Media Fall 2026
KUNR's Youth Media program is training the next generation of journalists and elevating the voices and perspectives of high school students in our region.

Meet our KUNR Youth Media students for fall 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff,
KUNR Youth Media
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:15 PM PDT
Graphic by Maria Palma
Graphic by Maria Palma

KUNR's Youth Media program is training the next generation of journalists and elevating the voices and perspectives of high school students in our region.

Student reporters produce interviews, audio diaries, commentaries and news stories that air and publish on KUNR. Get to know this semester's student reporters below.

Quincy Moore

She is a senior at TMCC High School. She enjoys reading, art, and watching movies. She chose to enroll in the KUNR Youth Media program because of her interest in journalism and career exploration. After graduation, she plans on going to the university and majoring in English.

Charles Flowers

He attends Reno High School as a 12th grader. He enjoys tennis, cooking, skiing, and golfing. He wants to gain communication and research skills from the internship. He wants to attend college and live out his twenties stress free.

Isabella Ceragioli

She is a junior at Galena High School who enjoys shopping, dancing and all things artsy. After high school, Izzy plans to major in journalism at Columbia University in New York. She chose to enroll in the KUNR Youth Media program to help acquaint herself with the world of media and journalism.

Tierney Hicks

She is a student at North Valleys High School.
KUNR Youth Media

Learn more about the KUNR Youth Media program

Each fall and spring semester, our dedicated program coordinator partners with the WCSD educator to mentor a select group of high school interns. The internship classes are typically from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. at the high school, providing a structured environment where students receive comprehensive instruction.

The students are taught radio journalism, broadcast journalism, and media production, gaining real-world professional experience that helps them develop career skills. Students work with media professionals to produce creative audio stories and elevate voices from our region.

As part of the program, students are offered the opportunity to tour KUNR’s facilities and the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where they will have the chance to record their broadcasts under the guidance of the WCSD educator and the program coordinator.

This semester-long project is designed to facilitate the airing of the students' stories on KUNR and the publication of their work on KUNR.org. Through this experiential learning approach, students gain valuable insights into public media and develop practical skills using industry-standard equipment.

The KUNR Youth Media Coordinator plays a crucial role in ensuring that students receive scholarly guidance on the standards and practices associated with audio journalism production.

Our program is committed to fostering a safe and constructive learning environment for all participants. KUNR is dedicated to nurturing the creative ideas of students in the program and, prior to publication, KUNR’s Managing Editor reviews all submitted work to ensure that it aligns with KUNR’s established media standards and expectations.

Learn more about WCSD Internships and view the KUNR Youth Media Program’s digital flyer.

This program was formerly known as Reno Youth Radio.

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    KUNR Youth Media
    KUNR’s Youth Media program is a special partnership with the Washoe County School District to train the next generation of journalists. Learn more about the program and explore past student work.