Related Program: 
Reno Public Radio Local News Feed

Staving Off Disease With A Plant-Based Diet

By 38 minutes ago
  • A man sitting in front of a microphone in a radio station.
    Dr. Michael Greger explains why scientific evidence shows that a whole food, plant-based diet is the most beneficial for human health.
    Anh Gray

The leading cause of death in Nevada is heart disease. Some medical facilities around the country, including Renown Health in Reno, are incorporating whole food, plant-based nutrition in their treatment plans. To learn more about the science behind this way of eating, KUNR's Anh Gray sat down with Dr. Michael Greger. He’s the author of the bestselling book How Not To Die and a leading expert on how nutrition can prevent premature death.

The standard American diet, which consists of too many animal-based products and processed foods, has been harmful to human health, Greger argued in his interview with KUNR, and is contributing to the top causes of death, such as heart disease and cancer in the U.S. Less than 10 percent of American food consumption comes from plant sources like fruits and vegetables.

Greger said that scientific evidence over time has repeatedly shown that a whole food, plant-based diet can stave off numerous disabilities and diseases like heart disease, cancer and chronic illnesses, including type 2 diabetes.

“According to the Global Burden of Disease study, the largest study of human risk factors for disease in history, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the number one cause of death in these United States is our diet,” Greger explained. “The number one cause of disability is our diet. Currently, cigarettes, now only kill about a half-a-million Americans every year, whereas our diet kills hundreds of thousands more.”

There are a variety of diet books and trends in the market touting varying dietary recommendations, making it confusing for consumers to comprehend what is the healthiest way to eat. 

“People love hearing good news about their bad habits,” Greger said. “So you sell lots more books with bacon and butter on the cover than you can with broccoli on the cover.”

Greger explained that muddied nutritional information inundates the public, but he argues that the majority of clinical studies demonstrate that a whole food, plant-based diet is the best for the prevention of disease. This diet contains primarily fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans and legumes.

“Things like fruits and vegetables are good for you; they may not get a lot of click-bait clicks, don’t sell a lot of books, but these are truly life-and-death decisions,” Greger said. “And if there’s any decision to be made on evidence, it should be the health and well-being of ourselves and our families.”

He said that the typical medical training of physicians does not adequately provide nutrition education as a disease prevention tool. Both doctors and patients, Greger said, could make better life-saving decision by learning more about how food can prevent and reverse disease.

Tags: 
Dr. Michael Greger
whole food
nutrition
How Not To Die
vegan
vegetarian
Renown Health
heart health

Related Content

Renown Heart Program Supports Plant-Based Diet

By Sep 11, 2018
bowl of fresh vegetables
Anna Pelzer via Unsplash

In the U.S., one person suffers a heart attack every 40 seconds. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And as KUNR Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports Renown Health is offering a rehab program by helping patients incorporate a plant-based diet.

Unraveling The Heart Disease Conundrum

By Jan 22, 2018
BestMedicine by Renown Health

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. To understand heart health, Reno-based cardiologist Dr. Chris Rowan has studied a group of people in South America and also examined the CT scans of ancient mummies. He spoke with our reporter Anh Gray.

Dr. Chris Rowan is with the Renown Institute for Heart and Vascular Health. He says that while diet and exercise can play a role in cardiovascular health, there are other factors that can contribute to heart disease.

UNSOM Health Watch: Chest Pains

By Apr 28, 2016
Anne McMillin, APR

There are different kinds of chest pain, depending on how serious the issue from which it stems. Sometimes it's gas, but what if it's a heart attack? 