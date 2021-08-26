Michele Ravera joined KUNR in 2014 as a volunteer and was added to the part-time broadcast staff in October 2015.

She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Science in Communications. Her first volunteer position in radio was reading Sunday comics on the air for individuals with disabilities.

She spent her formative years inside the Capital Beltway and lived in Boston, Richmond, New York City, and Baltimore. Michele lived in Gerlach, Nevada, before making Reno her home. At 17 she began her career in broadcasting and has worked for numerous stations as a disc jockey, audio engineer, airborne traffic reporter and talk show producer. Michele has spent many years exploring Nevada where she loves to camp, practice nature photography, rock hound and garden.