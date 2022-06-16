© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Local Stories

Remembering longtime Reno broadcaster Bob Carroll

KUNR Public Radio | By Danna O’Connor,
Michele Ravera
Published June 16, 2022 at 11:39 AM PDT
In an archival photo, a man in a suit sits in front of an old-fashioned microphone. The top of the microphone says the call letters KSUE.
Courtesy of the Carroll family
/
Bob Carroll in 1956 at KSUE in Susanville, Calif.

Longtime KUNR host Bob Carroll passed away on Monday, June 6. The Music of America with Bob Carroll has been on the air at KUNR for over 20 years, featuring the music of big bands, blues, ballads and Broadway.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Mortuary, located at 425 Stoker Avenue in Reno. You can find his obituary here.

Bob’s radio and TV career lasted nearly 66 years. He joined KOLO-TV in 1960 as a staff announcer and then news director. He later worked as an anchor and news director at KTVN-TV. Bob also owned and operated two Reno radio stations and owned a large ad agency.

Bob Carroll sits in front of a microphone and mixing board inside a recording studio.
KUNR Public Radio
/

During his long career, he interviewed national figures and celebrities, including Richard Nixon, Harry Truman and Marilyn Monroe. He also interviewed many of the entertainers who came through Reno during the casino showroom era, sharing those stories with his many listeners. Bob was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1994.

He is survived by his wife Marva and several children and grandchildren. With the blessing of his family, KUNR will be airing some encore recordings of The Music of America. If you have a story or some thoughts about Bob, please email them to feedback@kunr.org. We may read them during the encore recordings of his show.

Tags

Local Stories Obituary
Related Content
  • music_of_america.png
    The Music of America with Bob Carroll
    It's Big Bands, Blues, ballads and Broadway every Sunday evening on KUNR Public Radio. Host Bob Carroll brings you the best of the American songbook, with hits from the 1920s to the Summer of Love.Join Bob Carroll every Sunday for the a trip back in time to a golden age of American music.
  • In an archival photo, a man in a suit sits in front of an old-fashioned microphone. The top of the microphone says the call letters KSUE.
    KUNR Events
    KUNR honors Bob Carroll for 60 years of broadcasting
    David Stipech
    In hosting a Community Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, May 12, KUNR honors "The Music of America" host Bob Carroll for 60 years in broadcasting. He…