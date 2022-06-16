Remembering longtime Reno broadcaster Bob Carroll

Longtime KUNR host Bob Carroll passed away on Monday, June 6. The Music of America with Bob Carroll has been on the air at KUNR for over 20 years, featuring the music of big bands, blues, ballads and Broadway.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Mortuary, located at 425 Stoker Avenue in Reno. You can find his obituary here .

Bob’s radio and TV career lasted nearly 66 years. He joined KOLO-TV in 1960 as a staff announcer and then news director. He later worked as an anchor and news director at KTVN-TV. Bob also owned and operated two Reno radio stations and owned a large ad agency.

KUNR Public Radio /

During his long career, he interviewed national figures and celebrities, including Richard Nixon, Harry Truman and Marilyn Monroe. He also interviewed many of the entertainers who came through Reno during the casino showroom era, sharing those stories with his many listeners. Bob was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1994.

He is survived by his wife Marva and several children and grandchildren. With the blessing of his family, KUNR will be airing some encore recordings of The Music of America. If you have a story or some thoughts about Bob, please email them to feedback@kunr.org. We may read them during the encore recordings of his show.