Samantha Frias met her husband, Alonso, back in 2003. It was at a Halloween party. Alonso wasn't dressed up, but Samantha wore a Morticia Adams costume....
Reno native Dawn Wells, an actress most known for her role in Gilligan’s Island, died from COVID-19 last week in southern California. KUNR film reviewer…
The Mountain West News Bureau is talking to friends and relatives of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.Luis Frias was an international dancer who…
Sam Sweney said he started to worry about his dad, Bill, when he didn't hear from him for a few days. "He hadn't called. It was strange - like I texted...
The Mountain West News Bureau is talking to friends and relatives of those who lost their lives to COVID-19. This memorial is for 67-year-old Nancy...
Paul Laxalt, the conservative Republican who rose to political power becoming Nevada's 22nd Governor and later a U.S. Senator, has died.Laxalt, born and…