Robin Holabird reviews movies for KUNR. A former radio news reporter, Robin appreciates that the KUNR format explores stories in depth. Robin's reviews have aired on KUNR for more than 30 years. During that time, she has had a high profile in the Nevada film community. She worked as a Nevada Film Commissioner for more than 20 years, helping producers use state locations and resources for such projects as "Love Ranch," "C.S.I.," "Sister Act," and hundreds more. She is a founder and first president of the Reno Film Festival and active in other cultural groups like Sierra Arts. When not hanging out in darkened movie theaters, Robin is an outdoor enthusiast who has run the Boston Marathon six times.