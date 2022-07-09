© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Text that says “Movie Minutes with Robin Holabird” on top of an image. The background image of two movie reels placed on a table.
Movie Minutes with Robin Holabird

‘The Phantom of the Open’: Robin’s movie review

Published July 9, 2022 at 6:45 AM PDT
A man is lying down and looking toward the camera. He has a golf tee between his lips and a ball on top of it. In the background is a group of people standing together. There is text above them that says, “The Phantom of the Open. Based on a true story.”
Sony Pictures Classics
/

For Movie Minutes, Robin Holabird takes a look at The Phantom of the Open.

With a message resembling a sports ad — “just do it” — The Phantom of the Open plays on the warm platitude of watching a little guy succeed. Well, sort of succeed. In real life, main character Maurice Flitcroft gained fame and popularity for the worst ever performance at a British Open golf tournament.

A mild-mannered factory worker with no experience golfing, he charmed audiences with his simplicity and audacity. He earned his nickname and the movie’s title as the “Phantom of the Open” by continuing to jump into competitions wearing disguises and using ridiculous aliases. Transferring a mild thumb-nosing humor to the screen, director Craig Roberts uses fast camera work and lots of disco music to ride over the usual visible impediments innate to filming a game of golf.

Still, the director’s key tool comes with his lead actor, Oscar winner Mark Rylance. Often transforming himself into the background as an ideal, practically unrecognizable supporting player, Rylance finds a perfect central role as the unassuming Flitcroft — a twitchy, slow speaker with a surprising spine of steel. Rylance repeats many of the mannerisms he showed as the demented millionaire he played in Don’t Look Up, using them in a more kind-hearted fashion.

Benign, mild, sweet, bland; all those adjectives suit Flitcroft and describe the movie about him as well. The Phantom of the Open celebrates going against the odds and following your dreams — not particularly innovative advice, but not worth fighting about.

This review aired on KUNR FM on Friday, July 1.

Robin Holabird is KUNR’s entertainment reviewer, author, and former film commissioner for the Nevada Film Office. You can browse a full archive of her reviews here.

Tags

Movie Minutes with Robin Holabird robin holabirdmovie reviewsmovie minutesarts and cultureWeb Adaptations: Lucretia Cunningham
Robin Holabird
Robin Holabird reviews movies for KUNR, and her reviews have aired for more than 30 years. During that time, she has had a high profile in the Nevada film community.
See stories by Robin Holabird
Related Content