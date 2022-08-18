'Paradise Highway': Robin's movie review

Though not a fun road to drive on, Paradise Highway leads to a different and revealing side of the trucking world. Different because a woman drives the story and truck. Intriguing because her work puts her into the realm of human trafficking and an extra conundrum from a choice she must make.

Oscar winner Juliette Binoche pulls off the emotional challenges that arise with two lives at stake and only one chance of survival. Immersing herself in the role, she puts aside any hint of glamor. She ignores her project’s hair and makeup department and wears a headband, shirt and jeans, which will never pass muster at a trendy party but make driving more comfortable. A bit of dialogue explains her French accent, and the rest of her mannerisms seem to come from someone hardened by years surviving in a man’s world.

Writer/Director Anna Gutto adds a woman’s perspective to that masculine universe, showing a network of women drivers who watch one another’s backs when possible. Gutto also explores deeper concerns involving exploitation aspects of the world, which includes illegal trafficking. This brings in young Hala Finley, who exudes the unteachable charisma that draws people to her and makes them care. A preteen with a track record that goes back more than five years in the production industry, she holds her own with the likes of Binoche plus Morgan Freeman, one of the project’s other calling cards.

Playing a special agent, Freeman joins Camron Monaghan in a repartee that gives the story a few bits of humor. The topic and overall tone remain serious with Paradise Highway providing an intriguing journey. Paradise Highway screens on streaming platforms like Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

This review aired on KUNR FM on Friday, August 5.

