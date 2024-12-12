Remembering Professor Todd Felts: 'He was just brilliant'
Last month, Professor Todd Felts of the Reynolds School of Journalism unexpectedly passed away. He was 54.
KUNR reached out to friends and colleagues to offer their memories of the beloved professor.
KUNR Host Andrea Figueroa spoke with former Dean and current professor Al Stavitsky about his memories of working with Felts, which included co-teaching a freshman journalism class this semester.
If you would like to share any memories of Professor Todd Felts, please visit this digital memorial board created by the Reynolds School faculty.