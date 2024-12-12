© 2024 KUNR
Remembering Professor Todd Felts: 'He was just brilliant'

KUNR Public Radio | By Andrea Figueroa
Published December 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM PST
This is a profile photo of Todd Felts, who is seen smiling and is wearing a dark polo shirt.
Reynolds School of Journalism
Todd Felts of the Reynolds School of Journalism

Last month, Professor Todd Felts of the Reynolds School of Journalism unexpectedly passed away. He was 54.

KUNR reached out to friends and colleagues to offer their memories of the beloved professor.

KUNR Host Andrea Figueroa spoke with former Dean and current professor Al Stavitsky about his memories of working with Felts, which included co-teaching a freshman journalism class this semester.

If you would like to share any memories of Professor Todd Felts, please visit this digital memorial board created by the Reynolds School faculty.

Andrea Figueroa
Andrea has been a host at KUNR since 2022 and joined the news team as well. She enjoys working as a reporter focusing on health and under-served communities.
