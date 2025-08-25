Northern Nevada: Join us for The Fourth Estate, a forum on local media’s role in state politics

A community forum on how local journalists serve, inform, and engage Nevadans.

In an era of rapid information and shifting public trust, local journalism remains a vital part of a healthy democracy and of our community.

Sierra Nevada Forums , in partnership with the AAUW Capital Branch and League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada , invites you to a thoughtful, nonpartisan conversation featuring respected journalists from Northern Nevada’s own print, radio, and television newsrooms.

Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall (511 W King St.) in Carson City for a free panel discussion. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.

The forum will be moderated by Lucia Starbuck , political reporter for KUNR Public Radio, and will include the following panelists:



These journalists are part of our communities — reporting on our local school boards, attending city council meetings, and covering legislative sessions — and help us make sense of the policies that shape our everyday lives right here in Northern Nevada.

The event will include a look back at Nevada’s recent legislative session, a discussion of journalistic ethics and fact-checking practices, and an honest examination of the challenges local media face. Topics will include building public trust, ensuring freedom of expression, and adapting to a rapidly changing landscape.

Whether you closely follow state politics or simply want to better understand how news is gathered and shared right here in Northern Nevada, this free forum offers a respectful and community-focused space to listen, learn, and engage.

Registration is not required, but it helps us plan for materials and seating.

This panel discussion is Sierra Nevada Forums’ first event of its 11th season of free community forums. The Nevada Appeal and KUNR Public Radio are media co-sponsors for this event.