KUNR Today: Newsom wins California primary, Longtime Reno broadcaster Bob Carroll has passed away

Newsom wins California primary, is big favorite in November

By The Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a little-known Republican state senator in the November general election. Newsom overwhelmed the field in Tuesday’s primary, winning about 56% of the votes. Runner-up Brian Dahle got about 17%. Newsom is the overwhelming favorite to win a second term in November just one year after surviving a recall election. He will run on a progressive agenda that includes stricter gun laws and enhanced abortion services. Dahle, a farmer, says Newsom is out of touch with the struggles of regular Californians. He wants to suspend the state’s gas tax to give drivers a break at the pump, where a gallon of gas is now a record $6.37.

Editor’s note: KUNR has updated the percentage totals for Newsom and Dahle to reflect the latest tallies as of 11:16 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8. You can find the latest California election results as they continue to unfold at CapRadio .

Longtime Reno broadcaster Bob Carroll has passed away

By Danna O’Connor and Michele Ravera

Longtime KUNR host Bob Carroll passed away on Monday, June 6. His program The Music of America has been on the air at KUNR for over 20 years, featuring big band, blues, ballads and Broadway music.

He joined KOLO-TV in 1960 as a staff announcer and then news director. He later worked as an anchor and news director at KTVN-TV. Bob also owned and ran a large ad agency and owned and operated two Reno radio stations.

During his long career, he interviewed national figures and celebrities, including Richard Nixon, Harry Truman and Marilyn Monroe. He also interviewed many of the entertainers who came through Reno during the casino showroom era. During his more than 65 years in broadcasting, Bob shared many of these stories with listeners.

Bob was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1994. He is survived by his wife Marva and several children and grandchildren.

Regional experts testify at Senate’s water crisis hearing

By Alex Hager, KUNC for the Mountain West News Bureau

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. discussed the Western water crisis on Tuesday, June 7. A senate subcommittee heard about the wide-ranging impacts of drought. Experts on forests and farmland testified about the impacts of climate change across the West.

They called on senators to allocate federal money for programs that help suppress wildfire and protect agriculture. Andy Mueller is with the Colorado River District.

“The plentiful water resources of the past are no longer physically or legally available for many of our ag [agricultural] producers,” Mueller said. “Families who have been involved in ranching for multiple generations are being forced to sell their cattle and confront tremendously uncertain futures.”

Mueller also said federal help is needed to boost drought resiliency and make agriculture more efficient. About 80% of the Colorado River’s water is used for agriculture, and drought is straining supplies.

NV Energy seeks northern Nevada’s 1st rate hike in 12 years

By The Associated Press

Citing unprecedented growth in the Reno-Sparks area in recent years, the state’s largest electric utility is seeking its first general rate increase in more than a decade in northern Nevada. If approved by state regulators, NV Energy says the average residential customer in northern Nevada would see their electric bill rise 8.12%, or about $8.71 per month, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

It’s part of an overall budget increase of 9.7% the utility is seeking to help support installation of infrastructure for new growth and increased reliability. NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon says the last time they raised general rates in northern Nevada was in 2010.

As a note of disclosure, NV Energy is a financial supporter of KUNR Public Radio.

New regulation would allow endangered species reintroduction into alternative habitats

By Emma Gibson, Mountain West News Bureau

Right now, some species under the Endangered Species Act can be re-introduced to help their recovery only in their historical ranges. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to expand those options. The change would allow some endangered and threatened species to be introduced to other suitable habitats.

Noah Greenwald of the Center for Biological Diversity said the main driver is climate change.

“It’s sort of recognizing that we’re changing the world so fast that species are going to essentially be left high and dry — where they currently occur will no longer be suitable for them,” Greenwald said.

He supports the proposal, but Greenwald also said the government must be cautious. Assisted migration can lead to the spread of diseases, like a deadly fungus.

A United Nations report said about a million species of animals and plants are at risk of extinction, many in the coming decades. You can comment on the proposed regulation change until early August.

California legislative races feature intraparty struggles

By The Associated Press

Democrats in deep blue California have a virtual lock on overwhelming majorities in the state Legislature for the foreseeable future. But there still was election drama Tuesday as voters chose among candidates for 100 legislative seats in a primary election. They included all 80 seats in the Assembly and half of the seats in the 40-member state Senate.

It’s all the more complicated this year because legislative district boundaries were redrawn to reflect population shifts after the 2020 census. That forced some incumbents to move or introduce themselves to unfamiliar voters. California’s primary system advances the two top vote-getters to November’s general election no matter their political affiliation.

Early childhood outreach program begins in Northern Nevada

By Gustavo Sagrero

A new program will place community health workers alongside child care providers and families in Northern Nevada. The program is designed to address the needs children encounter during their education. This is a coordinated effort between the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services and a nonprofit called the Children’s Cabinet. The program started in Las Vegas and will be expanded to Reno this summer.

The goal for these workers will be to connect families, educators and children to services like housing and assistance for food. They’ll also be able to provide intervention help, counseling and a lifeline to healthcare.