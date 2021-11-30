-
NV Energy, Nevada Officials Create Fuel Break After Tamarack Fire Left 1,300 Residents Without PowerThe Tamarack Fire left roughly 1,300 Nevadans without power in late July after destroying power poles. Since then, the state and its public utility…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.Nevada Division Of Insurance Releases Guidance To Help Wildfire Victims…
Here are the latest news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.First Breakthrough COVID-19 Death Reported In Washoe CountyBy Paul…
The Peppermill Resort in south Reno is the latest casino trying to cut the chord with NV Energy.The hotel-casino filed its exit application with the…
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has certified the signatures on three petitions submitted for the November ballot, two of which will put the…
Sen. Harry Reid says he supports two proposed ballot measures to boost the rooftop solar market and break up the power monopoly held by NV Energy. "Solar…
The Nevada Public Utilities Commission will grandfather rooftop solar customers from higher rates after public outcry. Reno Public Radio’s Julia Ritchey…
Nevada's Public Utility Commission has denied a petition that would halt recently approved rate changes for rooftop solar users. This is despite swift and…
Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission voted to change rates for rooftop solar customers this week — prompting an outcry from solar companies and their…