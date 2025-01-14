© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
NV Energy proposes wildfire self-insurance policy with $500M goal with customers bills to increase up to $2.40

KUNR Public Radio | By Manuel Holguin JR
Published January 14, 2025 at 3:42 PM PST
a power bill
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
NV Energy customers could pay less for energy by the end of this year.

NV Energy is proposing a new wildfire self-insurance they say will protect Nevada residents from the financial impacts of catastrophic wildfires.

The policy would help utilities cover the high costs of wildfires that impact communities and individuals.

NV Energy plans to create this fund by increasing customer rates and adding shareholder contributions, with the money invested to grow over time. NV Energy said this aims to ensure all funds are available to support customers and communities if a major wildfire happens.

The proposal is under review by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada with a final decision expected by October 2025.

NV Energy seeks to raise $500 million for the policy proposal. It would add $2.40 per month to the bills of Northern Nevada customers. Southern Nevada residents would see a 50 cent increase to their monthly bills. The added charge would be for the next 10 years.

Northern Nevada customers face a higher risk of wildfires, the costs to cover them is greater, according to an NV energy press release.

The rate proposed for each region was determined using the same method previously approved by the PUCN for commercial wildfire insurance.

The company’s proposed policy is a vital move, said Ryan Bellows, NV Energy’s vice president of government and external relations.

“We’re seeing wildfires occurring at unusual times, like January in California," Bellows said. "It’s not just a seasonal risk anymore. Changing weather and climate conditions have made it a year-round challenge, which requires utilities to be proactive.
Manuel Holguin JR
Manny is KUNR State Government Journalist, leading coverage of Nevada’s government, producing in-depth reports, a monthly politics show, and organizing public policy forums across the state.
See stories by Manuel Holguin JR
