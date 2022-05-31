KUNR Today: Early voting kicks off over the weekend in Nevada

Early voting kicks off over the weekend in Nevada

By Lucia Starbuck

May 28 was the first day of early voting for the 2022 primary election in Nevada, and there were more “Vote Here” signs than there were voters at the polls in Northern Nevada.

Shannon and Danny Waldrop were the first to cast their ballot in-person at the election office in Washoe County. The couple has been together for 35 years this year and said they’ve never missed an election.

“Because it’s our voice,” Shannon said. “We have to speak up, and that’s how we do it!”

“It’s the only way that you’ll ever be able to achieve anything, is to vote for the people that you need to have in office,” Danny said.

The conservative couple lives in a county and swing state that have gone blue the last four presidential elections . Republicans are currently fighting against Democratic incumbents to win a seat on the U.S. Senate and as governor.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America , an initiative of the GroundTruth Project .

Nevada student says anonymous gun tips used to bully him

By The Associated Press

A high school honors student in Nevada said in federal court that he’s being bullied by students and harassed by campus administrators who search him for a gun every time someone identifies him through an anonymous hotline for school threats.

Graduating Reno High School junior Lucas Gorelick said Friday he thinks he’s being targeted for multiple reasons. They include his Jewish heritage, his work with Democratic party candidates and his school achievements.

His father compared using the anonymous SafeVoice system to say his son has a gun to making hoax police calls. A federal judge on Wednesday referred to school violence and declined to order school administrators to stop the searches.

Plan for Nevada utility transmission line drawing comments

By The Associated Press

The federal Bureau of Land Management is collecting public comment until Wednesday on a big north-south electricity transmission project that Nevada’s main utility says is a key to its plan for a statewide renewable energy network.

The Greenlink West project would stretch about 350 miles to connect electricity facilities near Las Vegas and Yerington by the end of 2026. It would generally run parallel to and east of the California state line. Conservationists don’t want to see that much public land disturbed, and the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe say it would cross culturally significant land. The state Legislature in 2021 backed the planned $2 billion Greenlink Nevada transmission plan to essentially link the entire state.

DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash

By The Associated Press

Authorities say the weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of DUI came after a minor two-vehicle crash with no injuries in California’s wine country. Records show Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County and released early Sunday on $5,000 bail. Police say he could face charges including driving under the influence.

A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi says she will not comment on the matter because it is private. Nancy Pelosi on Sunday delivered the commencement address at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.