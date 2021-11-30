-
KUNR Today: 2022 Candidates reporting millions in campaign funds, Fire restrictions ease near BishopHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.Embattled Nevada Democrats outraise midterm election foesBy The Associated…
KUNR Today: Nevada Welcoming 150 Afghan Refugees, Scientists Studying Effects Of Smoke On Lake TahoeHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Nevada Soon To Be Home To 150 Afghan RefugeesBy KUNR Staff150 Afghan refugees…
KUNR Today: Fire Ban On Nevada BLM Land This Summer, Some Seasonal Fire Crews Could Become Full-TimeHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, June 28, 2021.All BLM Lands In Nevada Now Subject To Fire Prevention OrderBy The Associated…
The Trump administration moved BLM headquarters away from Washington, D.C. Now the Biden administration has to decide whether to move it back.
Nearly 30 years ago, Tracy Stone-Manning testified in federal court against eco-saboteurs. Now Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso is calling the BLM nominee an environmental extremist.
Following its relocation out West, only three Bureau of Land Management employees wound up working at headquarters in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, June 9, 2021.Early States' GOP Opposes Nevada As 1st Presidential PrimaryBy The…
It’s easy to throw away everyday household waste, but what happens when broken appliances, old furniture or even hazardous waste need to be…
Here are your local morning news headlines for Friday, Apr. 16, 2021.Nevada Lawmakers Open Building, Limits Still In PlaceBy Paul BogerThe Nevada…
Visitors have flocked to Western communities during the pandemic to soak in the region’s public lands. But how many visitors? While the National Park Service closely monitors visitation, national forests and the Bureau of Land Management lack an efficient and cost-effective way to measure foot traffic.